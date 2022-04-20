ERA

Board Meeting 2022

The board of the European Rotogravure Association (ERA) met in Munich on 7 April.

Major subjects of the discussion were the sustainability of the gravure process and the communication of gravure´s ecological benefits towards the market.

In the light of the current military conflict in Ukraine, ERA board member Irina Mirochnik of the Ukrainian Immer Group, one of the biggest global producers of flexible packaging materials, films and labels, informed about the current situation in the country and how the industry is affected.