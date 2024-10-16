Apex International and Serco B.V. mourn the loss of Henry Ralton

Pioneer and co-founder

It is with deep sorrow that Apex International and Serco B.V. announce the passing of Henry Ralton, one of the founding fathers of both companies and a key figure in the packaging industry.

Henry’s life was marked by extraordinary strength and perseverance. As the sole survivor of his family during the Holocaust, he overcame unimaginable tragedies, rebuilt his life in New York, and began an impressive career in the industry.

Anzeige

Henry was a true pioneer, whose innovative thinking and tireless efforts left a lasting impact on numerous start-ups. His pursuit of excellence was not only a driving force behind the success of Apex International but also a key factor in the development of the packaging industry. His vision deeply influenced the company and will continue to resonate in the future.

With the loss of Henry Ralton, the packaging industry has not only lost an outstanding entrepreneur but also a cherished friend and mentor. “His vision and passion will live on in the work we continue every day. We are infinitely grateful for the path he showed us. Henry Ralton’s legacy will forever remain in the hearts of Apex and Serco.”