adphos Celebrates 30 Years of Innovation in Sustainable Drying Technologies

aNIR and aLITE systems

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Advanced Photonics Technologies Group (adphos), a pioneering company founded on the visionary concept of “Drying with Light”. What began with early experiments in the garage of the current CEO, Dr. Kai K. O. Bär, has since evolved into a globally recognized provider of high-performance thermal process systems.

Since its inception in 1994, adphos has become synonymous with cutting-edge technologies and innovative, tailor-made solutions that set global standards. At the heart of the company’s success are its patented aNIR (Advanced Near Infrared) and aLITE (Advanced Light Initiated Thermal Emission) technologies. These systems combine electro-thermal high-energy photon sources with temperature-controlled airflows, enabling drying and heating processes to occur in just fractions of a second. Capable of reaching temperatures as high as 2000 °C, they can also perform heat-sensitive applications at temperatures as low as 50 °C, offering a faster, more efficient, and sustainable alternative to traditional convection drying systems.

One of the standout features of adphos solutions is their compact design, reducing space requirements by 7 to 10 times compared to conventional systems. With precise process control, manufacturers can expect higher production quality with minimal waste.

adphos is also leading the way in sustainability. Its aNIR and aLITE systems are CO2-free and reduce energy consumption by more than 60% compared to traditional hot-air dryers. With over 5,000 installations worldwide, adphos has contributed to an annual reduction of over 1,000,000 tons of CO 2 , demonstrating that technological advancement and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand.

In addition to new installations, adphos technologies can retrofit or upgrade existing fossil fuel-based dryers and thermal processing systems, with returns on investment achievable in as little as 18 months.