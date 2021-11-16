Bobst

Acquisition of Cerutti completed

Bobst announced the completion of the proceedings relating to Bobst Italia SpA’s successful final tender offer for the acquisition of the assets of Officine Meccaniche Giovanni Cerutti SpA and Cerutti Packaging Equipment SpA, including the service company 24/7 Cerutti Service S.r.l.

Based in San Giorgio Monferrato, Bobst Italia is the group’s worldwide center of excellence for gravure printing, laminating, and coating technologies for the flexible packaging industry. The Cerutti acquisition is in line with Bobst’s strategic goal of further consolidating its technology and market leadership in the global gravure printing market.

Anzeige

Gruppo Cerutti was founded in 1920 in Casale Monferrato, in the northwest of Italy, and grew into a world-renowned manufacturer of rotogravure printing presses for packaging, publishing, and specialty printing and converting equipment. Through this acquisition, the Bobst Group adds to its assets the Cerutti brand, the intellectual property rights and all intangible assets. Thirty Cerutti ex-employees will join Bobst Italia’s personnel at the company site in San Giorgio Monferrato.

“We are very pleased that the proceedings have finally come to a completion, ending a period of uncertainty for the Cerutti stakeholders. Following the completion, we will be able to integrate into our organization the Cerutti technology along with its technical experts adding to our existing know-how and capabilities. It also means that we can now provide Bobst’s high level of service and support to Cerutti machines installed worldwide,” commented Davide Garavaglia, General Manager and Head of Product Lines Gravure, Vacuum, Coating & Laminating at Bobst Italia.