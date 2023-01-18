A safer way of working with packaging inks

GSE

GSE Dispensing introduces a software module for tracing and labelling hazardous chemicals in ink ingredients of spot colours. Thus promoting a safer working environment for packaging and label converters.

Tracing hazardous chemicals

According to GSE, the Hazard symbol printing software solves the problem of tracing and communicating the occasional presence of hazardous chemicals in special brand colours that are made by blending base components of inks, varnishes and additives together. When a base component contains hazardous chemicals, these are labelled on the supplier’s packaging. However, this information can be lost when the components are dispensed for new formulations, or returned from the press for eventual reuse.

GSE Hazard symbol printing allows the user to assign up to five symbols – denoting physical, health and environmental risks – to base components listed in the user’s inventory database. The software ensures that the assigned symbols are printed on the label for any dispensed ink mixture containing affected base components.

No duplicate entry is needed throughout the life of the ink: the hazard warning information remains automatically logged with any return ink batch, when booked back into stock after a production run. The hazard information is also transferred to new colour blends that the returned batch is used for.

Ideal for gravure printing

GSE Hazard symbol printing is ideal for flexo, gravure and screen process printers and is compatible with the latest version of GSE’s Ink manager software. Symbols that may be printed, defined in the Guidance Document to support implementation of the Globally Harmonized System of Classification and Labelling of Chemicals (GHS), include those for flammable, corrosive, irritating toxic and environmentally dangerous substances