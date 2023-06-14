A company rich in tradition turns 133 years young

Sächsische Walzengravur SWG

The German company Sächsische Walzengravur SWG based in Frankenberg, Saxony, is a full-service pre-press-provider. They have been a manufacturer of printing and embossing forms for gravure, flexo and screen printing since 1890. In addition to the requirements of packaging printing, decorative applications such as wallpaper, napkins, automotive equipment, but also security printing and special electroplating are among the strengths of the company.

From design development, image processing and printing forme production to printing consultancy, SWG is a competent partner in all matters relating to printing and embossing. With their own mechanical production, they also manufacture technical rollers such as heating and cooling, deflection and air cylinders. Sächsische Walzengravur serves almost 400 customers around the world, with them they turn the most amazing design ideas and tasks into reality.

Travelling in time

On 2 June 1890, August Dippmann, an engraver, creates a company for the production of cylinders and engraved rollers for printing and embossing. As its production facilities do not provide enough space to cope with the increasing requirements, the company moves into bigger premises before the turn of the century. In 1908 the firm’s name changes to Sächsische Walzen-Gravieranstalt August Dippmann & Co. In the 1930s, the company sells its products around the world. Kurt Meissner, a managing associate of a machine sales agency in Tokyo, sells the machines from Saxony in Japan, where they quickly earned a high reputation.

After the end of World War II and the subsequent foundation of two German states, Sächsische Walzengravur is the only company of this type in the German Democratic Republic and the whole Eastern bloc. In 1950 the company marks its 60th anniversary and in 1952 it is nationalized after the owner had been accused of economic crimes by the arbitrary judiciary of that time. Subsequently, the company’s name changes to VEB Walzengravierwerk Frankenberg (VEB = nationally owned company) In 1958, the company’s facilities are extended to meet the rising demands for engraving products. By now Frankenberg supplies twenty sectors of industry in the GDR as well as many Eastern European countries. Since 1959 the Walzengravierwerk has been participating annually in the exhibition Leipziger Messe and has been continuously expanding the export business. In the 1980s, additional production facilities are built in Frankenberg and in 1984, the company employs 280 people.

After 100 years of existence the company regains its autonomy in a reunified Germany. In 1991, it is privatized by the grandsons of the company founder as well as by the Janoschka GmbH & Co. KG. The latter becomes not only one of the owners but a real partner and makes it possible to continue the successful story of SWG.