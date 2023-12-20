Major leadership transition

American Packaging Corporation

American Packaging Corporation (APC), a major US supplier of flexible packaging solutions, announces a significant organizational change in its leadership team. The move is one of few leadership changes in the company’s 121-year history, including when the Schottland family purchased APC from the Kardon family in 1986. In that time, the company has been led by only five CEOs.

Effective January 1, 2024, the following leadership changes and titles will be implemented at APC:

Anzeige

Peter Schottland, current CEO and co-chairman of the board, will transition to executive chairman of the board.

Jeff Koch, current president, will become interim CEO until his retirement on December 31, 2024, when he will join the board of directors.

Ray Graham, current executive vice president and chief operating officer, will become president of American Packaging Corporation until the end of 2024; upon Koch’s retirement, Graham will become CEO and president.

Steve Schottland, current co-chairman of the board, will serve as chairman of the board.

As CEO since 1999, Peter Schottland has led a significant investment of more than 640 million US-Dollar in state-of-the-art equipment and facilities over the past 10 years, including packaging technology for APC’s RE portfolio of stainable packaging solutions, which is recycle-ready, biorenewable and post-consumer recycled content. He will transition to APC’s executive chairman of the board on January 1.

About American Packaging Corporation

Founded in 1902, APC is a family-owned flexible packaging converter and renowned leader in the North American packaging industry. It specializes in flexo, gravure and digital printing, multi-ply extrusion, and adhesive lamination of film, paper and foil, as well as pouch and bag fabrication to meet a variety of requirements. Today, APC operates six Centers of Excellence in the United States and has nearly 1,300 team members.