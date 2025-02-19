What developments, trends, and challenges do you personally expect for the packaging printing industry in 2025?

Christian Zeller (Head of Marketing, Business Unit Printing & Converting, Bobst Mex SA)

The industry is currently facing several important trends and challenges. These include the shortage of skilled workers, ongoing global economic and political uncertainty, and the increasing urgency of environmental issues.

From our perspective, packaging and brand manufacturers will need to be even more flexible in 2025, producing smaller print runs on demand and making their workflows more sustainable. They will only be able to achieve this by implementing digitized, automated, connected, and sustainable technologies.

A key focus will be on process integration and workflows. The same applies to the implementation of solutions that offer greater user-friendliness, higher productivity, and overall improved efficiency. This means that packaging manufacturers must not only meet the requirements of brand owners but also do so in an efficient and profitable manner.

As packaging and brand manufacturers adapt to new laws and regulations, sustainability will also become an increasingly important factor. At the same time, the demand for solutions that enable traceability and enhance security will grow.

At Bobst, we will continue to develop solutions that help our customers meet these key challenges—enabling them to gain a competitive edge in an increasingly fast-paced and complex environment. We firmly believe in the necessity of process automation, the digitalization and networking of machines and production sites, and the continued improvement of sustainability in our solutions.

In summary, the market in 2025 will be shaped by innovations focused on operational efficiency, sustainability, and the ever-evolving demands of the industry—ensuring resilience and growth in a globally dynamic environment.