What developments, trends, and challenges do you personally expect for the packaging printing industry in 2025?

Christoph Dettke (Managing Director, Enulec GmbH)

In our assessment, the packaging printing industry will increasingly move towards sustainability, digitalization, and automation in the future. Several factors currently exert a significant influence on this sector from our perspective.

One key factor is the growing environmental awareness among consumers. They are placing increasing importance on eco-friendly, recyclable, and biodegradable packaging that minimizes the carbon footprint as much as possible. The trend towards reducing plastic and increasing the use of alternative materials will continue.

A core topic, which is also the focus of our own research and development efforts, is the advancing digitalization and automation of production processes. When all components and factors are optimally coordinated, efficiency can be demonstrably increased while simultaneously reducing production costs. Automated printing systems and the integration of software solutions make it possible to produce smaller print runs more quickly and cost-effectively—a major advantage, especially for personalized or limited-edition packaging prints.

We are also observing a growing shift towards digital and flexographic printing technologies. While these methods cannot completely replace gravure printing, they are more cost-effective and flexible than conventional processes. They enable faster and more efficient packaging production, even for smaller print runs. Moreover, they are particularly well-suited for modern trends that appeal primarily to a younger target audience. Whether these developments are necessary for a personalized shopping experience is something I will leave open for discussion. However, we do see an increasing focus on interaction in our conversations. Packaging is increasingly incorporating interactive elements such as QR codes, NFC technologies, or augmented reality to enhance customer experiences and unlock new marketing opportunities.

This is a unique time, as it is not just technological advancements shaping the industry—this has always been the case. Currently, however, many external factors are adding additional pressure. Competition in the packaging printing industry is intensifying as more companies respond to the demand for more sustainable and flexible solutions. This inevitably leads to a certain level of price competition, as customers still expect attractive prices despite their environmental consciousness, while maintaining consistent quality.

Additionally, we anticipate new regulatory requirements in the areas of environmental protection, recycling, and packaging materials. Companies must adapt to stricter regulations and develop solutions that meet the new standards.

Another exciting issue is the increasing shortage of skilled workers. Surprisingly, this is not just a German or European phenomenon but a global challenge. Many countries are concerned about the next generation of workers. In our company, we place great value on personal communication and the contribution of people working for people. At the same time, it seems like a fortunate coincidence that automation and artificial intelligence have advanced to the point where they can help compensate for this labor shortage. The growing use of robots and autonomous systems in production will further enhance the efficiency and flexibility of the industry.

In this context, we hope for a rapid transition towards Industry 5.0, in line with our corporate philosophy. This approach places greater emphasis on people and promotes collaborative interactions between humans and machines to integrate creativity, individualization, and sustainability into production.

In practice, this means that people are not replaced but rather supported—technology facilitates work by automating tasks, reducing errors, and optimizing production processes. At the same time, human expertise remains indispensable for creative, strategic, and complex decision-making. Under current conditions, this partnership between humans and technology could sustainably strengthen both innovation and job quality in the printing industry.