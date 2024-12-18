Vetaphone appoints new CEO and plans its future

Michael Behrens

Vetaphone A/S, the family-owned Danish company that invented surface treatment and continues to pioneer corona and plasma technology, has appointed Micheal Behrens as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) as part of its strategy for future growth and success. His appointment took effect on December 1, 2024.

The announcement was made by Frank and Jan Eisby, sons of the company founder Verner, who established the business in 1951, and who under the Eisby Family Council have managed the company since 1993. “We acknowledge that to fulfil our high expectations of the business going forward we needed additional expertise at a senior level as my brother and I undertake new tasks away from the day-to-day operations, and we see Michael Behrens as a perfect fit for that task,” commented Frank Eisby.

Michael Behrens joins Vetaphone with an outstanding CV and more than 20 years’ experience in a variety of senior management positions, most recently as Chief Commercial Officer at Logitrans A/S, the Danish manufacturer and global supplier of high-end lifting equipment. He graduated with an HH in Business from the University Southern Denmark (SDU) and holds a Diploma in Business Administration (HD-O) and an MBA. Away from work Michael is a scratch golfer and has represented the Denmark National Golf Team.

Frank and Jan Eisby will remain on the Company Board of Directors – Frank will head-up a new Development Business Unit, while Jan will run the Vetaphone Academy Educational Unit. “We are extremely proud of our family heritage and the contribution that Vetaphone has made to the global industry. The new management structure maintains the family succession and provides a firm base on which to take the company into the future and achieve even greater success,” explained Jan.