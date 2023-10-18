The importance of Chrome surface polishing

Think Laboratory

The Japanese company offers a special off-line all-purpose automated paper polishing unit for Chrome surfaces to eliminate printing problems.

The unit handles face lengths of 200 to 1300 mm and diameters of 100 to 300 mm and polishing conditions can be set as desired. For easy operations, it automatically measures face length and diameter after pressing the start button and detailed conditions can be input to produce the desired polishing pattern. It can handle both wet and dry polishing and polishing time takes 3 to 10 minutes per standard size cylinder. Large, heavy cylinders are easily handled using a mounting system, which comes standard. Furthermore, a simple paper setting and removal mechanism allows for easy paper exchange. In addition, the unit can be conveniently used for pre-process cleaning.

Anzeige

About Think Laboratory

Founded in 1966, the Kashiwa, Chiba-based Japanese company provides gravure cylinder making system and digital inkjet printing machines using water-based inks. Think Laboratory employs 140 people and has 250 customers in 38 countries.