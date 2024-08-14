The Gravure Printing Industry Mourns the Loss of Jonathan Giubilato

Bobst

It is with great sorrow that we bid farewell to Jonathan Giubilato, the Product Director for Gravure Printing at Bobst, who tragically lost his life while descending from a summit in the northern Italian Alps. His passing leaves a painful void in the global gravure printing industry. We have lost not only one of our most esteemed experts, developers, and innovators but also a warm-hearted and composed individual who remained calm even in the most stressful situations and was always ready to lend an ear to those around him.

Davide Garavaglia, President of the European Gravure Association (ERA) and Head of the Gravure Printing, Vacuum, Coating, and Laminating Product Lines at Bobst, expressed the profound loss in heartfelt words: “We struggle to find the right words to express how much we will miss him. Jonathan was not only a valued colleague to many of us but also a friend who always had a smile on his face. His ability to solve complex problems while simultaneously driving innovation made him a role model for us all. The greatest legacy we can leave him is to continue his projects and carry his visions forward in his name.”

Throughout the gravure printing industry—whether among suppliers, decision-makers in printing companies, or machine operators—Jonathan Giubilato was held in high esteem and respected both professionally and personally. His dependable nature and extraordinary helpfulness, along with his ability to connect people and listen attentively to them, defined him.

With the passing of Jonathan Giubilato, the global gravure printing industry loses an outstanding figure and market expert who supported us with great dedication and reliability over many years. Jonathan was 54 years old and is survived by his wife and 23-year-old son.

In these difficult times, the editorial teams of “VerpackungsDruck & Converting” and “Gravure Global” would like to express their deepest condolences to his family.