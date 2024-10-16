Successful Launch of the First “ERA Talks Factory” at Janoschka

Inspiring Exchange and Pioneering Insights into the Gravure Industry

On October 10 and 11 2024, members of the European Gravure Association (ERA) gathered for the first “ERA Talks Factory” at Janoschka in Kippenheim. The two-day kickoff event was characterized by intense professional exchange, exciting presentations, and forward-looking insights into the gravure printing industry.

The first evening began in a relaxed atmosphere with a social get-together, allowing participants to engage in casual discussions. “It was a great evening filled with lively conversations and new ideas. The following day was also focused on innovation and inspiration,” summarized Stefani Dhami, head of ERA. “The diversity of topics and the creativity of our members were particularly impressive – we look forward to many more ERA Talks Factory events.”

Anzeige

The second day of the event featured an exciting program that highlighted current developments and trends in the gravure industry. High-profile speakers from the industry provided exclusive insights into their respective fields.

Rudi Weis-Schiff, Director of Business Development at Janoschka, captivated the audience with his talk “History and Milestones of Gravure Technology.” He guided attendees through the development history of this significant printing technique and provided insights into current technological advancements.

Stefan Sinning, Brand Owner Manager Flexible Packaging Paper at Koehler Paper SE, presented sustainable packaging solutions in his talk “Innovative Barrier Solutions for Gravure Papers as an Alternative to Plastic Packaging,” offering environmentally friendly options compared to traditional plastic packaging.

Thomas Hebes, Head of Process Engineering at Burda Druck, demonstrated in his presentation “Simplify Your Working Day – How AI Takes Over Repetitive Tasks and Optimizes Processes” how the use of artificial intelligence can ease daily work in the printing industry and significantly increase efficiency.

A special highlight was the subsequent company tour at Janoschka, which gave ERA members an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the manufacturer of gravure cylinders and embossing plates.

The first ERA Talks Factory was a resounding success and underscored the importance of exchange within the gravure industry. It provided valuable impulses for the further development of the ERA Talks Factory event series and once again showcased the innovative spirit and community strength of ERA members.

The German site in Kippenheim houses not only the production facility of Janoschka Deutschland GmbH but also the headquarters of the company’s global network. Since 1976, this location has been instrumental in establishing a consistent and successful positioning in the international prepress market. Significant developments, such as in print color management and proofing, originated in Kippenheim and are now applied across all branches.

Janoschka Deutschland GmbH serves the FMCG market in both food and non-food segments with 280 employees in its operational area. A wide range of technologies is available for the production of gravure and embossing cylinders. In the graphic sector, artworks and reproductions for flexo, gravure, and offset printing are produced.

ERA is the world’s leading association for the international gravure industry, dedicated to the exchange of knowledge and the promotion of technological innovations in this sector. It provides a platform for networking and collaboration among its members and drives the advancement of gravure technology through its initiatives.