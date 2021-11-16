Comexi

Solvent-free SL2 laminator for sustainable production

Technic Gravure, a leading Thai company in the flexible packaging industry, has acquired a Comexi SL2 solvent-free laminator. This investment allows them to provide a solvent free solution to those customers who have environmental concerns.

“The Comexi SL2, which has been in operation since last April at our headquarter in Bangkhuntien (Bangkok), is a reliable and easy-to-use machine. We use it for almost every product of our laminated flexible packaging line. Furthermore, we especially use it for customers who are conscious of the environment, and for whom we do not use a laminator with solvents”, explains Tinnaphan Pakrith, Managing Director of Technic Gravure.

The design of the Comexi SL2 makes it an ideal short and medium run laminator for a wide variety of materials, due to its uncomplicated ability and state-of-the-art controls, and is the perfect solution for solventless lamination. This machine has been designed to concurrently satisfy a multitude of productivity concepts and operation simplicity. The Comexi SL2 possesses an extremely intuitive environmental nuance and has an exclusive applicator head design, which consists of complete motorisation, metering sleeves usage, and the option of incorporating automatic change turrets.

Founded in 1988, Technic Gravure began as a manufacturer of rice bags. Its main product is non-laminated packaging for the sugar and sanitary industries across Thailand and Southeast Asia. Presently, with the addition of retort pouches to its portfolio, the company is expanding its service to the laminating packaging industry for snacks, food, and cosmetics. The Thai company has 250 employees, 6 presses, and 20 bag making machines.