ProGravure – First meeting in 2024

ERA (European Rotogravure Association)

ProGravure is an informal platform to exchange and discuss the latest developments affecting the gravure industry. The first meeting on Microsoft Teams will take place 21 March 2024, 3:00-5:00 pm (CET) and is is open to ERA members only.

The agenda

Gravure Insights into the US Market (Alison Crawford, Midwest Print Solutions)

Digital colour management from a brand perspective (Patrick Reyer, Haribo Group)

Closed Loop Static Control & ESA Technology For Gravure Printing (Gordon Behrendt, Enulec)

Create.Future.Together – New ways in gravure printing (Karsten Klöpperpieper, Jagenberg Converting Solutions)

Registration

For registration please send an email to stefanidhami@era-eu.org. After your registration, a login link will be send a few days before the meeting.