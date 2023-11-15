Pro Gravure Meeting 2023

ERA (European Rotogravure Association)

The Pro Gravure Meeting is an informal platform to exchange and discuss the latest developments affecting the gravure industry. This event is aimed at ERA members and takes place on 28th November, 10 am-12pm (CET) via Teams.

The agenda of the event

Nerida Kelton (The World Packaging Organization – Australia):

Global perspectives on sustainability and designing out waste

Global perspectives on sustainability and designing out waste Mandy Wang (FABUS China – WeiNan ZhengQi Printing & Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd – China): The rotogravure decorative market in Asia with focus on China

David Möller (4Packaging – Germany): “End Supplier Lock-In” – The ERA Standard’s Blueprint for Performance-Based Decision-Making for Printers and Brand Owners

ERA News

The ProGravure meeting is open to ERA members only. For registration please send an email to stefanidhami@era-eu.org. After your registration, you will receive a login link a few days before the meeting.