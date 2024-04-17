Print tests with lightweight cylinders

Saueressig

Recently, the company conducted test prints with their lightweight cylinders at the technical centre of Windmöller & Hölscher (W&H). These cylinders not only offer fast delivery times but also maintain the same high printing quality as standard cylinders. With transportation costs reduced by 25-40% and carbon footprints minimized, they offer the opportunity to make the printing industry more economical and sustainable.

The print test at W&H

The print test took place in March 2024 in the technical centre at W&H. The cylinders were checked for concentricity in advance and the measured values were recorded. No abnormalities were detected.

Anzeige

In the first step, the cylinders were doctored and a speed test without printing up to 500 m/min was carried out. After this first test could be carried out without any problems, the cylinders were printed with standard parameters and register setting. The first print was made at 300 m/min. The printing behaviour and register could already be classified as very good at this point. The cylinders were now tested for extreme loads and printed at 500 m/min and a contact pressure of up to 6 bar. The cylinders withstood this extreme load. In terms of printing results and register, a stable and very good print quality up to 400 m/min was achieved.

In order to improve the results in this extreme range, the production parameters of the cylinders might have to be adjusted. The actual intention behind the pressure test of the lightweight cylinders, to put these cylinders through their paces, could be answered very positively in conclusion. The stability, concentricity, register and compression behaviour were very satisfactory. After all the tests, the cylinders were checked again for concentricity and all the values were constant, as they were when measured before printing.

In conclusion, the use of lightweight cylinders is to recommend in order to take a further step towards resource-saving, environmentally friendly, flexible and faster gravure printing.