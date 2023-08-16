Flexo+Tief-Druck
Participation at Basic Gravure Seminar

von Ansgar Wessendorf,
Marvin Schmitt of Graphische Technik und Handel Heimann took part at the Basic Gravure Seminar offered by ERA at the Stuttgart Media University (HdM) (Source: Heimann)

The European Rotogravure Association (ERA) offers the Basic Gravure Seminar several times a year at the Stuttgart Media University (HdM). This year, Marvin Schmitt of Graphische Technik und Handel Heimann also took part.

He has been with the company for a little over a year and was able to deepen his knowledge of the complete production cycle from forme production to the printed product during the two-and-a-half-day seminar. Together with eight other participants, Marvin spent interesting but also entertaining days. The seminar is recommended for anyone who is new to the industry and wants to gain a compact overview of gravure printing.

About Heimann

German company Graphische Technik und Handel Heimann GmbH has been a family business for over 45 years. As a supplier to the gravure printing industry, it manufactures high-quality chemicals and consumables and also supplies high-precision measuring equipment for the production of gravure cylinders.

