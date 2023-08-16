Participation at Basic Gravure Seminar

Graphische Technik und Handel Heimann

The European Rotogravure Association (ERA) offers the Basic Gravure Seminar several times a year at the Stuttgart Media University (HdM). This year, Marvin Schmitt of Graphische Technik und Handel Heimann also took part.

He has been with the company for a little over a year and was able to deepen his knowledge of the complete production cycle from forme production to the printed product during the two-and-a-half-day seminar. Together with eight other participants, Marvin spent interesting but also entertaining days. The seminar is recommended for anyone who is new to the industry and wants to gain a compact overview of gravure printing.

About Heimann

German company Graphische Technik und Handel Heimann GmbH has been a family business for over 45 years. As a supplier to the gravure printing industry, it manufactures high-quality chemicals and consumables and also supplies high-precision measuring equipment for the production of gravure cylinders.