Packaging technology workshop

ERA/HTWK Leipzig

On 07 June, the HTWK University of Applied Scienes in Leipzig, Germany, will run an introduction course dedicated to the production, application and testing of plastics in the packaging sector.

Limited to 10 participants, this German language course is ideal to offer employees a solid theoretical and practical base knowledge in the plastics used in flexible packaging, their applications, limitations, and testing processes. It places particular emphasis on understanding the relationships between the chemical structure, use and limitations of plastics for flexible packaging. Important steps in the manufacture of packaging are highlighted as well as the crucial aspects regarding the barrier properties of different types of plastics. The theoretical concepts will be supported by practical exercises in testing packaging materials in this workshop.

The limited pool allows every participants to take a hands-on approach in every step of the process. This allows each participant to actively participate in each production step, which provides a better understanding of the entire process.

The HTWK Leipzig

The HTWK Leipzig is one of the leading Universities of Applied Sciences and is establishing itself as an important part of the European university landscape. The iP³ Leipzig is one of Germany’s leading institutes in printing and packaging technology. With a lot of experience in packaging technology and a focus on sustainability and packaging, it offers ideal conditions for further education and is an important partner for companies and organisations in this field.