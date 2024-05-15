Outstanding packaging enhancement

Janoschka/Comexi

Janoschka’s prismatic effect cylinder Japris is an outstanding finishing solution for printed packaging. Light reflection and varying levels of luminosity create animated patterns or metallic and prismatic effects. In addition, special security features make Japris an effective tool in the fight against product piracy.

Integration into Comexi machines

Comexi Group, a global provider of printing, laminating and slitting machines, has integrated the cylinder directly with a new generation of its laminating machines.

Besides the inline finishing for gravure printing, the offline Comexi solution offers a totally new Japris potential. Converters are able to add Japris in a single operation directly to the gravure and flexo packaging material in the laminating machine.

Anzeige

The Japris eyecatcher actively involves consumers by opening up completely new visual experiences through tilting, twisting and turning. Applied either partially or fully, using one of the 80 existing patterns or one customised on request, this new type of finishing offers a broad spectrum of possible applications. Japris is able to achieve its special effects on any background colour and can be combined with all common finishing processes, adding the finishing touches to embossing designs, UV structures and other decorative elements. In addition, it prints on a wide variety of plastic films, carton and laminated cardboard. The prismatic application is providing brands with an additional advantage on the shelf through appealing and captivating designs.

The Japris finishing solution

Japris (Janoschka Prismatic Effect Cylinder) enables finishing solutions for packaging at the highest level. The special preparation of the design data and gravure printing cylinder during the prepress process enable the reproduction of ‘movable’ patterns or metallic effects, adding a dynamic, two-dimensional look to the packaging. With Japris, products are sure to catch the eye at the point of sale. Light reflection, luminosity and the impression of movement lend an interactive touch to the packaging. Personalised design ideas or approved patterns can be realised at any time. Its special security mark means that Japris can also be deployed to combat product piracy.

The effect is created inline and can be transferred directly onto the desired substrate on any standard printing press via the special gravure cylinder. Additional post-print finishing processes are not required, and there are no additional processing costs, waste or complexity. Japris adds the finishing touch to existing embossing designs, UV structures and other decorative effects. Japris is compatible with countless plastic films and various types of cardboard, as well as laminated cardboard. It can therefore be used in the FMCG sector (flexible packaging for food/non-food), as well as in the tobacco industry.