New Twinstar register control system for higher performance

According to BST, the main advantages of the new eltromat Twinstar register control system are fast set-up times, minimal waste and very easy handling.

It was designed to increase the performance of hybrid and digital printing presses and converting systems that work with one or two control points. Twinstar is a new development based on regi_star technology and can be integrated into both new and existing systems due to its design and sensor technology.



Universally applicable

Twinstar is a register control system that can be used universally. It is suitable for printers who want to operate their presses efficiently, as well as for manufacturers of printing press and tool stations who intend to offer systems with optimally controllable process sequences. Twinstar’s strengths are particularly evident in the control of post-press printing and converting units, and in the insetting of pre-printed materials. According to BST, the adaptive RSH fibre-optic register mark sensor is able to reliably detect even low-contrast and metallised inks as well as transparent coatings.

The system is designed to ensure optimum production results and reduce waste. For this purpose, Twinstar uses the control algorithms of the regi_star 20. With its fully automatic scanning technology, it supports both the eltromat single-head and the standard two-head measuring process.

Numerous functions

The basic version of Twinstar comes with a wide range of functions for register control, such as RegiChart: the register trend display visualises the register changes of the control points over time or distance during printing. By using the different measuring methods web-web and web-cylinder in any combination, as well as its control cores specially optimised for the respective application, Twinstar is designed to ensure the highest quality of production.

With all important information in view, the operator can use all necessary functions with just one click thanks to the modern touchscreen user interface. On the compact 10.1 inch display, the operator sees the detected register marks together with the scanned mark signal as a coloured live image. This enables him to reliably assign even hard-to-recognise marks. If register deviations threaten to exceed specified tolerances, or if other problematic conditions occur in the processes, the system alerts the operator in good time with corresponding graphic symbols so that he can immediately take countermeasures during ongoing production and effectively prevent waste.