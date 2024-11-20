MDC Longlife Pro with New Bevel: Rototip 

A Milestone in the Development of High-Quality Doctor Blades for Rotogravure Printing

The newly developed Rototip bevel from Daetwyler Swisstec complements the existing configurations of Lamella and Multiblade for the MDC LONGLIFE PRO, addressing the increasing demands in the pressroom. This innovative bevel ensures maximum precision and outstanding doctoring quality for gravure cylinders. The Rototip bevel is perfectly tailored to meet the diverse requirements of modern printing operations.

Market Demands and Innovative Solutions

In recent years, the expectations for gravure printing have risen continuously: Machines have become faster and more digitized, and sellable products are now expected right from the first print without any waste. Furthermore, consistently high print quality must be guaranteed throughout the entire print run and for repeat orders. To meet these demands, Daetwyler SwissTec launched the MDC LONGLIFE PRO last year and has now enhanced it with the new Rototip bevel geometry.

This optimized geometry allows the doctor blade to be used with minimal pressure and without break-in periods, increasing pressroom efficiency. With exceptional precision and excellent doctoring quality, Rototip delivers impressive results from the start. Experiences with MDC LONGLIFE PRO Rototip also show that wear of the chrome surface, especially with Chrome III and even Chrome VI, is minimal. These findings not only highlight the effectiveness of the Rototip bevel but also its economic advantages in terms of material use.

Advantages for Gravure Printing

The Rototip bevel is based on the proven Lamella configuration and has been specifically refined for gravure printing. In 1972, Max Daetwyler, together with Ringier and Hans Burgener, revolutionized gravure printing with the invention of the globally recognized Lamella doctor blade, significantly improving efficiency and quality. The new Rototip bevel now extends the MDC LONGLIFE PRO range, adapting seamlessly to the increasing demands of modern pressrooms.

A Milestone: MDC LONGLIFE PRO

With the MDC LONGLIFE PRO, Daetwyler SwissTec has set a new milestone in the development of high-quality doctor blades for the gravure industry. Drawing on over 50 years of experience with coated doctor blades, the company’s extensive expertise has been integrated into the product, making MDC LONGLIFE PRO an innovative and forward-looking solution for gravure printing.

Once installed, the MDC LONGLIFE PRO ensures clean and uniform doctoring throughout the entire print run—a significant advantage of this blade. It enables consistently high print quality with minimal contact pressure. Furthermore, its special design reduces friction in the contact zone, significantly minimizing chrome wear on gravure cylinders. The doctor blade is available in widths of 30 to 60 cm and thicknesses of 0.15 and 0.20 mm, with Lamella, Multiblade, and the new Rototip bevel options.

A Global Leader in Doctor Blades and Consumables

Daetwyler SwissTec is a global leader in the development and production of high-quality doctor blades and other consumables for all printing applications. Headquartered in Bleienbach, Switzerland, the company serves as a competence center for existing and new doctor blade technologies. To ensure a global presence and top-notch customer support, Daetwyler SwissTec operates six additional branches worldwide.

The company offers a comprehensive range of uncoated and coated doctor blades and consumables that deliver a variety of benefits to its customers. As part of the family-owned Daetwyler Group, the company employs over 400 staff across multiple locations and collaborates with more than 60 partners within its distribution network.

Doctor blades from Daetwyler SwissTec are synonymous with exceptional quality and ensure excellent printing results in packaging, illustration, and decorative gravure printing, as well as flexo, UV-flexo, rotary screen printing, and various coating processes. The MDC brand has earned an outstanding reputation for high-quality products and services for decades. Additionally, the company is certified according to the international quality standard ISO 9001:2015.

Function of the Doctor Blade in Gravure Printing

In the gravure printing process, the doctor blade plays a critical role in removing excess ink from the surface of the engraved rollers or printing cylinder. The sharp, precisely ground edge (lamella) of the steel blade scrapes away all surplus material, ensuring that ink or coating remains only in the cells of the cylinder’s surface—a process known as “doctoring.”

To provide the optimal doctor blade for every application, Daetwyler SwissTec has developed a broad portfolio of coated and uncoated blades over decades. One of the most renowned products in the gravure printing industry is the “MDC LONGLIFE,” specifically designed to withstand high stresses. Additionally, lamella profiles have been continuously improved, offering printers a wide range of options to select the right blade for their specific needs.

Based on feedback from gravure printing users worldwide, Daetwyler SwissTec has developed the new lamella grinding profile Rototip as part of the MDC LONGLIFE PRO product family. Close collaboration between application engineers and customers has enabled the company to gain a deep understanding of global market demands.