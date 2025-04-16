Joy Paper chooses Vetaphone corona

Surface treatment

Established in 1988, Joy Paper Co Ltd. (JPC) has over 35 years of experience as the leading coating factory in Taiwan. Specialising in various release liners used across industries like carbon fibre, packaging, labels, medical, and tapes, the company is dedicated to producing the highest performance products.

Based in Taichung City, Taiwan, the company’s modern 4,000 sqm factory is equipped with precision production equipment that allowed it to obtain ISO 9001 certification in 2001 and maintain it ever since. With extensive manufacturing expertise and market insight, JPC is actively expanding into domestic and international markets, earning the trust of its numerous customers.

As a coating factory with rich experience and expertise in the field of professional coating technology, JPC is committed to core values of integrity, innovation, quality, customer orientation, and sustainable operation. “We continuously strive to provide excellent products such as laminating paper and release liner to a diverse range of industries with the aim of meeting and surpassing customer needs and expectations. In fact, release liner plays a pivotal role in JPC’s product portfolio,” according to David Chen, General Manager of Joy Paper.

A key part of its sustainability operation is a requirement to work closely with its business partners to ensure that all sides are working together on the development of environmentally-friendly product lines. This is reflected in the company’s investment strategy, so when it looked to upgrade its diversified performance combination release lamination production line, JPC spent time investigating which surface treatment manufacturer offered the level of reliable performance and after-sales support necessary to guarantee a premium quality end product.

Carol Liang, Managing Director of Eurwell, Vetaphone’s sales and service representative in Taiwan, picks up the story. “JPC knew that Vetaphone had a good reputation for design and based on recommendations from other customers of the extremely low failure rate and the highly appreciated quality of the Danish company’s after-sales service, negotiations got underway.” The process began with JPC sending multiple samples to Vetaphone’s Test Lab facility back in 2019 and ended with JPC ordering a Vetaphone VE1C-D model in 2020. This Corona Treater has a 1720mm web width and is fitted with six ceramic electrodes. Rated at 8kW, it is capable of continuous operation at speeds up to 150 m/min.

She continued: “The four things that impressed JPC the most were Vetaphone’s technical support, which they said was very fast and clearly explained; the iCorona smart generator that constantly monitors and adjusts the power; the easily removable cassette that allows the operator to clean and maintain the electrodes; and the integrated iCC7 panel that provides touch screen control.”

Over the years, JPC has remained committed to innovation – continually upgrading its technology and equipment to provide customers with the finest user experience while maintaining unwavering quality standards. “JPC requires top-notch technology because only the best corona ensures consistent lamination – that’s why we chose Vetaphone,” concluded Mr Chen. With plans afoot to build a new factory that will provide 40,000 sqm of floorspace, and the addition of two further lamination lines, the cooperative partnership between JPC and Vetaphone seems well set for the future.

Speaking for Vetaphone, Holger Selenka, Area Sales Manager for Asia-Pacific concluded: “We are delighted that the hard work put in by Carol Liang and Eurwell has paid dividends with JPC, and we look forward to developing the working partnership as the company grows it business across the region. This is a testament to how a leading western manufacturer with top-quality local support can play a key role in business development.”