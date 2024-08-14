Join Us for a Journey of Knowledge and Networking!

ERA (European Rotogravure Association)

ERA Talks Factory is a distinctive event series crafted to bring gravure industry experts together in an informal, “regulars’ table” setting. This is a remarkable opportunity for professionals to share ideas, gain new perspectives, and explore practical applications through engaging presentations and hands-on experiences. Exclusively available to ERA members, this event is free of charge.

What to Expect:

Expert Insights: Each event features 2-3 leading industry voices sharing their latest research and innovative solutions.

Interactive Experience: Immerse yourself in the topics through a direct visit to a factory, witnessing how theory is applied in practice.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with fellow ERA members and special guests invited by the host company or factory.

Programme:

10 October: Kick off the event with an informal evening gathering at the regulars’ table, offering a relaxed environment to connect with other professionals.

11 October: Engage with insightful presentations in the morning, followed by an exclusive factory tour, concluding in the early afternoon.

Why Participate?

Stay Informed: Keep up-to-date with the latest trends and challenges in gravure-related fields.

Deep Dive: Explore specific topics through expert-led discussions and real-world applications.

Expand Your Network: Build valuable connections that could lead to new opportunities and collaborations.

Participation Fees:

ERA members: Free of charge

Non-members: Not available

Here you can register and find more information about ERA Talks Factory.