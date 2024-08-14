Flexo+Tief-Druck
Flexo+Tief-Druck
ERA (European Rotogravure Association)

Join Us for a Journey of Knowledge and Networking!

von Ansgar Wessendorf,
Join Us for a Journey of Knowledge and Networking!
The European Rotogravure Association invites its members to the ERA Talks Factory at the German gravure cylinder manufacturer Janoschka in October

ERA Talks Factory is a distinctive event series crafted to bring gravure industry experts together in an informal, “regulars’ table” setting. This is a remarkable opportunity for professionals to share ideas, gain new perspectives, and explore practical applications through engaging presentations and hands-on experiences. Exclusively available to ERA members, this event is free of charge.

What to Expect:

  • Expert Insights: Each event features 2-3 leading industry voices sharing their latest research and innovative solutions.
  • Interactive Experience: Immerse yourself in the topics through a direct visit to a factory, witnessing how theory is applied in practice.
  • Networking Opportunities: Connect with fellow ERA members and special guests invited by the host company or factory.

Programme:

  • 10 October: Kick off the event with an informal evening gathering at the regulars’ table, offering a relaxed environment to connect with other professionals.
  • 11 October: Engage with insightful presentations in the morning, followed by an exclusive factory tour, concluding in the early afternoon.

Why Participate?

  • Stay Informed: Keep up-to-date with the latest trends and challenges in gravure-related fields.
  • Deep Dive: Explore specific topics through expert-led discussions and real-world applications.
  • Expand Your Network: Build valuable connections that could lead to new opportunities and collaborations.

Participation Fees:

  • ERA members: Free of charge
  • Non-members: Not available

Here you can register and find more information about ERA Talks Factory.

You can find more Gravure Global news here.

Schlagwörter: , , ,

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

The new flexibility in the production of gravure cylinders

Weiterlesen

EyeC and GED Bulgaria form strategic partnership

Weiterlesen
Rotoprint LLC is now HD-Gravure certified

Rotoprint LLC is now HD-Gravure certified

Weiterlesen
Vetaphone corona-equipment favoured by Amcor Flexibles

Vetaphone corona-equipment favoured by Amcor Flexibles

Weiterlesen
Sappi Europe’s strategic enhancements in the flexible packaging papers sector

Sappi Europe’s strategic enhancements in the flexible packaging papers sector

Weiterlesen
Death of Jonathan Giubilato

The Gravure Printing Industry Mourns the Loss of Jonathan Giubilato

Weiterlesen