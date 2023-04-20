Italian gravure cylinder manufacturer invests in direct laser engraving

I.C.R. S.p.A.

The first Hell Cellaxy direct laser engraving machine at an Italian gravure service provider will be located in Origgio near Milan.

With this installation, the company I.C.R. S.p.A. with its Managing Director Mario Maggioni remains true to its credo of being a pioneer in driving technological innovations in the printing industry.

According to Mario Maggioni, the investment in direct laser engraving will open up new markets and opportunities for the company, such as sustainability projects for engraving and printing new materials and using green inks.

About I.C.R.

I.C.R. S.p.A. was founded in 1976 by highly motivated technicians. Then, with the arrival of Mario Maggioni in the mid-1980s, extensive printing know-how was added to the company. From the beginning, ICR sought close cooperation with all companies involved in gravure printing like machine manufacturers to suppliers of consumables like inks, adhesives and varnishes. Consequently, when electromechanical engraving started its triumphant march, ICR was there from the very beginning. A period of growth began that has made the company one of the references in the Italian gravure market. Today ICR has two Kaspar Walter AutoCon production lines, nine Hell engraving machines and two lines for indirect laser engraving.