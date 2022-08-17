International Flexpack industry meets for the 1st “Inno-Meeting Europe” in Berlin

Innoform Coaching and Flexible Packaging Europe (fpe) are organising the first Inno-Meeting Europe in Berlin on 6/7 October 2022. The focus will be on Flexpack & Climate Change. This industry get-together for the flexpack and food industry will be offered annually as part of the Inno-Talk concept. Speakers from Europe will discuss and present insights, products and innovations for the entire food packaging sector with a focus on flexible packaging.

On-site participation will be offered for up to 150 persons and exhibitors and additionally there will be a fee-based livestream. Networking opportunities between on-site participants, exhibitors and livestream participants will be made possible by the eveema event platform.

Anzeige

The agenda of the event

There is a lot of discussion today about avoiding packaging – often very emotionally and sometimes ideologically. To stay down to earth, the first European Inno-Meeting will show the benefits and side effects of packaging on the climate.

For this, various starting points are planned:

Where are the greatest potentials for improvement?

Does packaging have any direct impact on the climate at all?

Is the carbon footprint the only parameter for evaluating the climate impact of packaged food and goods?

What is the actual role of circular economy along the supply chain?

Is there enough differentiation between climate and environment in today’s debate?

Are paper and biopolymers the coming solutions as packaging material?

Well-known experts share their insights to discuss the latest trends, solutions and fundamental issues in a network of European retail packaging experts, brand owners and suppliers. Along the supply chain, everyone involved with FMCG will find valuable input, even outside of the box. As with all Inno-Meetings, the focus is on flexible packaging.

For more information and registration click here. (http://ie.innoform.de )

About Innoform Coaching

Innoform Coaching GbR was founded in 2004 and is now a leading provider of seminars and conferences on the subject of flexible packaging. The company’s vision is to make food packaging sustainably safer through film knowledge. Innoform offers the European film packaging industry a professional discussion and training platform. With established event formats (seminars, conferences, web seminars and online Inno-Talks), the company imparts up-to-date specialist knowledge. The annual Inno-Meeting is the industry meeting place for the German-speaking packaging industry. The Inno-Meeting Europe focuses on European topics for decision-makers along the food supply chain in cooperation with the Flexible Packaging Europe association.

To implement the company’s vision, Innoform Coaching works closely with its sister company Innoform Testservice, a renowned and accredited testing service provider for film packaging throughout Europe, which offers needs-based film testing according to standard procedures and application-specific special tests.