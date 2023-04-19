First HD Engraving certification in Latin America

Mexican cylinder engraver Rodillos & Maquinados (Romasa)

Mexican cylinder engraver Rodillos & Maquinados (Romasa) has now been certified to use HD Gravure. Romasa first entered cylinder engraving in 2017 with the purchase of a HelioKlischograph K5 Smart XL. Recently, the company invested in an HQH-Pro license. Hell took the instruction of this quality-improving technology as an opportunity to certify Romasa for HD Gravure.

About HD Engraving

The advantages of gravure over other printing processes include colour brilliance and high print run stability. Soft gradients down to 0 per cent and the finest screens are its distinguishing features. The sharpness of line elements and the reproduction of details of fine graphic elements are less pronounced in gravure, which is reflected not least in the poor legibility of small texts. The generally used press proofs are very cost-intensive.

HD Gravure provides answers to these criticisms in many respects. Through the appropriate combination of new technologies, HD Gravure makes it possible to achieve results in terms of quality and economy that were previously only possible at great expense. HD Gravure improves edge sharpness and the reproduction of fine details. Tight engraving tolerances ensure simplified colour matching in printing and increased reproducibility. Certified engraving increases process reliability in gravure forme production and reduces the need for press proofs and thus the costs of forme production.

Rodillos Y Maquinados (Romasa)

Romasa, based in Mexico City, is a private company founded more than 40 years ago, serving the graphic and converting industry throughout Mexico and worldwide. Romasa has its own engineering and design department that guarantees optimal results for each of the rollers it produces. Special rollers are manufactured such as chill rollers, pneumatic tensioning devices and much more.

The 40 lathes and a modern CNC lathe allow for a production capacity of 80 basic cylinders per week. They are produced as either solid or hollow cylinders with bale lengths from 250 to 4000mm. Romasa has a complete line for galvanisation, chrome plating, electromechanical engraving and XTREME engraving.