Finishing tapes for chrome surfaces

The generation of exact and reproducible roughness values on the chrome surface is a key factor in the production of gravure cylinders, as they directly influence the quality of the printed product.

Desired values for roughness lie within a tolerance range of a few 100 nanometres, depending on customer requirements. Therefore, Microfinishing films play the decisive role as the final polishing step.

Microfinishing of cylinder surfaces

As a supplier of high-quality consumables, Graphische Technik und Handel Heimann GmbH also offers products for the polishing and finishing process. The quality of the microfinishing films is largely determined by the application of the abrasive (aluminium oxides with narrow grain size distribution) to the carrier medium, the film made of special plastic.

The Microfinishingfilm 262L and 272L alternatively HA35 and HA50 are flexible, water-proof plastic tapes coated with abrasives (aluminium oxide); for polishing of chrome or pre-grinding of copper before grinding with stones. They are available in grain sizes of 9, 15, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 80, 100 micron, width of 100 mm or 200 mm and length of 50 m.