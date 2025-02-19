ERA: International Gravure Award 2025

The European Rotogravure Association (ERA) invites the gravure industry to participate in the International Gravure Award 2025. Registration is now open!

The competition is open to printers, engraving companies, as well as cylinder and machinery manufacturers involved in the production of gravure-printed materials. The submitted entries must come from a commercial production run.

Participants can enter in three categories: Packaging (flexible, paper, carton, labels), Various (publications, decor, security), and Innovation. The ERA reserves the right to adjust the categories.

The submitted print samples will be evaluated based on several criteria, including the quality of the printed product, typical gravure printing characteristics (e.g., no missing dots, absence of printing defects such as scumming or doctor blade lines), and sustainability in production.

Detailed information on the entry conditions and online registration is available on the ERA website. The submission deadline is July 15, 2025.

The winners will be honored during the ERA International Gravure Days in Istanbul and will receive an invitation to this special event.