Enulec Technology – State of the Art in Automation & Digitalization 

The Challenges Facing the Printing Industry

The task of providing companies with optimal solutions has rarely been as demanding as it is today. The printing industry is undergoing significant structural changes. High energy and raw material costs, disrupted supply chains, an often unstable geopolitical climate, and a growing global shortage of skilled workers compel companies in the printing sector to act with flexibility and expertise to maintain their competitiveness.

Digitalization: The foundation of modern efficiency

Digitalization is widely regarded as essential for enhancing efficiency, quality, and productivity across all industries. ENULEC has recognized this potential since the early 1990s and has actively pursued this transformative path. A landmark in ENULEC’s digital evolution was the introduction of the ENULEC ROTO-Film-PRO system. This innovation leverages patented technology for automatic charge adjustment of impression rollers. Sensors monitor the voltage at the beginning and end of the production unit, digitally capturing and visualizing the electrostatic charge for the first time.

Anzeige

Subsequently, the integration of the OPC UA standard into ENULEC’s proprietary systems has enabled platform-independent and service-oriented data and information exchange. This advancement made ENULEC ESA technology the first of its kind to seamlessly integrate into the machine systems of major printing press manufacturers.

Modular, cross-Generational technology

ENULEC positions itself as a provider of modular technology that spans generations. Its systems are highly adaptable, tailored to match the specific machine configurations and operational requirements of clients. Despite this versatility, ENULEC’s research and development efforts remain firmly focused on driving digital structural change.

The Milestone of Automation

In 2022, ENULEC achieved a significant breakthrough in automated production with the launch of the ENULEC Esa Staticloop 360°. This innovation was recognized with the Silver Award for Process Innovation by ERA.

The Staticloop 360° facilitates a fully automated workflow through iterative static load monitoring. ESA and discharge systems communicate directly with production machinery, incorporating multiple variables and configurations into their calculations. This approach minimizes setup times, allows for quick and resource-efficient processing of new materials, and compensates for the experience gaps caused by the skilled labor shortage.

Additionally, this system enhances workplace safety, particularly in explosion-prone areas, by protecting operators and ensuring compliance with stringent safety standards.

Static Control System

The ENULEC Triple Master Static Control System exemplifies the company’s commitment to closed-loop data processing. Designed for the printing, coating, and converting industries, this high-end solution monitors and neutralizes electrostatic charges in the winding and converting stages of film processing.

Through automated data analysis, the system effectively intervenes in the fluctuating charge states of films, significantly reducing electrostatic charges on both substrate web surfaces and intermediate layers.

The Backbone of ENULEC Technology

Central to ENULEC’s offerings is its Roto-Green Control software , the backbone of ENULEC technology. This system records, evaluates, and manages all production data, serving not only as a control interface for ENULEC components but also as a communication gateway for internal and external networks within modern printing and production systems.

Roto-Green Control ensures seamless integration with client systems, enabling comprehensive and efficient production processes.

Ready for the future

ENULEC technology integrates seamlessly with your in-house systems, creating a unified solution that optimally supports your production processes. With a clear focus on innovation, ENULEC Technology ensures that you are „Ready for Future.”