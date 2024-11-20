Digitalization as a Key Factor: A Matter of Survival in Industry

Opinion Article

Digitalization is no longer an optional future topic but the lifeblood of modern industries – and this is especially true for packaging printing. Companies that fail to jump on the digital bandwagon face a harsh reality: they will be overtaken by more agile and efficient competitors. But how profound is the digital revolution really, and is it enough to just make processes “somewhat digital”?

A misconception: digital is not the same as efficient

Digitalization does not automatically promise efficiency. Those who believe that merely introducing digital tools is a magic bullet for stagnant processes are mistaken. Digital technologies only unleash their transformative power when they are consistently and thoughtfully integrated. Without standardized interfaces, seamless networking, and continuous data analysis, the digital revolution remains a half-hearted experiment.

This is where the challenge lies: many companies hesitate to rethink their processes. Instead, old systems are simply “digitally enhanced.” The result? Missed opportunities and the impression that digitalization doesn’t deliver on its promises.

More than just a technological trend

Examples like Kaspar Walter’s Cyon and Bobst’s Bobst Connect show that digitalization can be more than a means to increase efficiency – it becomes a strategic necessity. Solutions like these herald a new era where data becomes the foundation for decision-making, and production processes are not just optimized, but fundamentally transformed.

These developments leave no room for doubt: those who want to remain competitive in the coming years must be ready to discard old thinking patterns. In packaging printing, where precision, speed, and flexibility are increasingly the game-changers, continuous digital workflows are no longer an option – they are a must.

Digitalization as a risk?

Of course, digital transformation also carries risks: high investment costs, security gaps, or the loss of human expertise in automated processes. But the biggest risk is doing nothing. The market today rewards not those who plan slowly and safely, but those who act boldly and decisively.

Conclusion: Future or stagnation?

Digitalization in packaging printing is no longer just a tool. It is the lever that determines whether companies actively shape their future or passively succumb to market forces. Those who miss the transformation risk not only efficiency losses but their very existence. The mantra is clear: think digitally, act strategically – or be left behind. “Digital networking and process optimization in packaging printing: The future of the industry is digital.”