Cooperation for Aluminium foil applications

Symetal/Bobst

During the first quarter of 2022, Aluminium foil rolling and converting company Symetal put into service their new Bobst Master CO 5000 coating machine in its production facility in Mandra, Greece. The coater is expected to deliver the converting capacity increase the company anticipates from its existing capacity of 24,000 tons/year.

The CO 5000 coating machine

Symetal’s new CO 5000 is a bi-lacquering machine, equipped with different coating systems to best match the specific requirements of the company’s custom applications. It is configured to coat both sides of the aluminium foil web to apply water-based or solvent-based coatings – protection primers and heat sealings.

The key benefits of the CO 5000 lay with its capabilities in managing the process critical issues that derive from technical solutions that are unique to BOBST: web handling, a variety of coating systems and dedicated drying technologies to match the specific requirements of the materials and applications to be processed.

Web handling accuracy is paramount as the Aluminium foil web breaks easily. All defects such as pinholes and cracking must be avoided to ensure the required barrier levels. Consistency of the coating thickness and accuracy of the quality control system are also crucial factors. The drying tunnels must be very efficient as temperatures up to 250°C are required. In Symetal’s CO 5000, the drying tunnels are placed one atop the other to reduce the machine’s length and coat the two sides of the web without using turning bars.

A strategic partner to major packaging manufacturers

Symetal S.A. operates two state-of-the-art production facilities in Greece: The Oinofyta plant manufactures aluminium foil rolls and the Mandra plant specialises in foil coating and/or paper lamination producing a wide variety of plain and converted aluminium foil products from 6 to 100 microns. With more than 40 years’ experience and expertise in aluminium foil rolling and converting processing, the company is a strategic partner to major food, pharmaceutical, and cigarette packaging manufacturers. Symetal is an aluminium segment subsidiary of ElvalHalcor S.A., a leading global industrial producer of aluminium and copper products for dynamically growing markets.

In FY 2021, Symetal’s revenue amounted to EUR 260 million and now numbers 450 full-time employees. The Mandra plant is a facility with strong growth, having increased its production of converted aluminium foil over 30 times since it was established in 1977.

Symetal has very stringent requirements in terms of the equipment’s sustainable operation to comply with the company’s commitment to green economy and ESG principles. A member of the Aluminium Stewardship initiative (ASI) since 2019, the company has recently been awarded Platinum Rating from EcoVadis for its sustainability performance, the highest rating granted by EcoVadis.