Appointment of new sales representative

EyeC

Ryan Hansen has been promoted to EyeC America’s new Sales Representative for the entire USA territory.

His new position reports directly to Dr. Jürgen Klicker, President of EyeC America. He graduated in Electrical Engineering from Iowa State University. With expertise in electrical hardware software, he gained extensive knowledge and experience through installing and maintaining various product solutions across multiple industries.

Hansen has been a permanent employee of EyeC America since 2019. Due to his previous position as Field Technician at EyeC America, he brings valuable product knowledge to this new role. Aside from providing technical information about EyeC America’s Print inspection systems, he will ensure current customers have the right products and services, identify new markets and customer leads, and pitch prospective customers. He will also attend trade shows to interact with prospective customers on a more sales-oriented level.