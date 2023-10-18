Flexo+Tief-Druck
Flexo+Tief-Druck
Uteco

Another NEXT 450 delivered

von Ansgar Wessendorf,
Uteco: Another NEXT 450 delivered
The Next 450 gravure press is best fit for medium and long runs while printing on various types of flexible packaging substrates (Source: Uteco)

The Italian manufacturer of a wide range of flexo, gravure and digital printing presses as well as laminating and coating machines reports another successful delivery of a Next 450 gravure press to one of their customers.

The Next 450 gravure press

The Next 450 is a high-performance gravure printing press equipped with top-notch technology for automatic cylinder ejection and a semi-automatic trolley system for fast changeovers. Ink consumption is reduced by using encapsulated inking technology, eliminating emissions and messy ink splatters in the printing area. For easy operating, the Next 450 features a user-friendly touchscreen HMI, allowing to manage the end-to-end printing process from a single point. The machine offers workings widths of 1050, 1350 and 1550 mm and print repeats of 450 to 920 mm. It runs at a maximum speed of 450 m/min.

All in all, the highly versatile Next 450 gravure press is best fit for medium and long runs while printing on various types of end-use applications for flexible packaging, ranging from food and non-food to beverage, pouches, bags and labels.

