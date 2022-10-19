A new ERA member from India

Pelican Rotoflex

Indian company Pelican Rotoflex, based in Jamnagar/Gurajat, has joined the European Rotogravure Association.

The manufacturer of machineries for the flexible package printing and the converting industry, started in 1996 and developed to a press manufacturer today with more than 900 installations across the globe. This makes Pelican to a significant supplier of printing and converting machineries for the flexible packaging industry.

The product portfolio includes the Solomark range of gravure printing presses with mechanical or electronic line shaft technology; extrusion laminating machines for flexible packaging; the Acrostar turret slitter/rewinder; the Sololam range of solvent-based/solvent-less laminators; the Soloslit servo driven differential slitter/rewinders and the Solocoat HMC register hot-melt coating machines.