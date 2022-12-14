100% inspection for printing and cutting machines up to 1700 mm

BST

The TubeScan digital strobe inspection system is now also available in XL format for wide web applications on printing and slitting machines (slitters). TubeScan XL performs 100% inspection of web widths between 900 and 1700 millimetres and even detects print defects such as splashes, register deviations or colour changes at high web speeds. This results in less waste in printing processes and effective quality assurance on the slitter. Thanks to its compact mounting frame made of extruded aluminium profiles, TubeScan XL can be easily integrated into new and existing presses.

Intuitive options

TubeScan XL increases the productivity of printing and cutting machines by providing the user a complete overview of the current job in real time, including the precise amount of waste. This allows the machine to be stopped exactly when the job is completed. Presentation and interaction options are intuitive, so operators can quickly and confidently master the system even without extensive computer knowledge.

Whether reflective surfaces, embossing, security features, barcodes or variable print data – effective print inspection requires high imaging performance of the optical components on the one hand and intelligent image processing on the other. TubeScan XL combines both: the hardware consists of three matrix cameras, excellent illumination units plus convenient image display on 32” monitors that can be operated intuitively even without extensive computer knowledge. The display also allows the precise analysis of detailed areas by means of high-resolution zoom functions. The LED stroboscope illumination ensures razor-sharp images with gratifyingly low power consumption.

A sharper view with digital image processing

Efficient print inspection focuses on quality-relevant parameters. This is why TubeScan XL provides adjustable sensitivities for different defect classes, a masking function to omit definable areas and an algorithm specially optimised for the inspection of text. For the inspection, a master image is initially captured against which the images of the current production are compared. The detected errors are shown in real time on the HD monitor, which is possible even during press set-up. Colour consistency can be ensured by monitoring the Delta E colour difference.