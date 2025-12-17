VerpackungsDruck & Converting visits Hell Gravure Systems at its new company headquarters

Printing forms and embossing rollers

During a visit to the new headquarters of Hell Gravure Systems in Schwentinental near Kiel, Ansgar Wessendorf, Editor-in-Chief of VerpackungsDruck & Converting and Gravure Global, gained first-hand insights into the performance and efficiency of the new site. The management team – Adam Rid (CEO of Heliograph Holding), Andreas Scheffer (CEO of Hell Gravure Systems) and Ulrich Busche (Vice President Sales at Hell Gravure Systems) – presented the modern office and production facilities with visible pride. The new location stands as a symbol of a consistent future-oriented strategy and a clear commitment to Germany as an industrial base.

A strategic step for future development

The relocation in spring of this year marks a significant milestone in the long-standing history of Hell Gravure Systems. By deliberately choosing Schwentinental as its new home, the company has set the course for further growth while at the same time strengthening its position as a technology leader in the development and production of equipment for manufacturing printing forms for flexographic and gravure printing, as well as embossing rollers.

“The move was not merely a logistical decision, but a strategic one – aimed at better consolidating and further expanding our innovative capabilities, while enabling us to serve our customers worldwide even more efficiently,” explains Ulrich Busche, Vice President Sales at Hell Gravure Systems, during the tour.

The new, generously designed office areas as well as the production and warehouse halls provide ideal conditions for efficient machine and equipment manufacturing. At the same time, they enable the highly specialized production and quality assurance of engraving and laser heads and create space for sophisticated research and development projects.

Insights into the heart of innovation

The new Customer Center proved to be particularly impressive, featuring state-of-the-art machinery and system technology. Here, customers will have the opportunity not only to learn about innovative solutions from Hell Gravure Systems, but also to test them in real-world conditions. In addition, the Customer Center serves as a platform for training and further education – a key element in collaborative knowledge transfer.

In the research and development department, the company continuously works on new solutions for electromechanical engraving and laser direct engraving. These areas form the technological backbone of Hell Gravure Systems and are instrumental in maintaining the company’s leading market position.

Another highlight of the tour was the presentation of the maintenance and service department for stylus and laser engraving heads. It plays a crucial role in ensuring the high availability, precision and longevity of the engraving systems installed worldwide.

Investing in the future

The new site represents a clear investment in the future of Hell Gravure Systems. The optimized infrastructure allows for even closer integration of all departments – from research and development to production, service and support. The result is greater process efficiency, shorter response times and faster implementation of customer-specific requirements.

A company on an expansion path

Hell Gravure Systems – a company of Heliograph Holding – has for many years been among the world’s leading developers and manufacturers of machinery and systems for surface structuring. With its core competencies in electromechanical engraving, laser direct engraving of gravure cylinders, and high-resolution laser direct engraving of elastomeric flexographic plates and embossing rollers, the company has firmly established itself as a global market leader in these technology fields.