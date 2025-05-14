Toyo Printing Inks Launches New USD 70 Million Factory in Turkey

62,500 m² site in Manisa significantly boosts production and innovation capabilities

Toyo Printing Inks, operating under the artience Group in the Manisa Organized Industrial Zone in western Turkey, inaugurated its new production facility built with an investment of USD 70 million.

The new factory stands out with its environmentally friendly design, advanced technological infrastructure and sustainable production methods. The opening ceremony was attended by Mehmet Yılmaz (President of Manisa Chamber of Commerce and Industry), Sait Cemal Türek (President of Manisa Organized Industrial Zone), Kenichi Kasahara (Consul General of Japan in Istanbul), Yakup Benli (CEO and Board Member of Toyo Printing Inks), Satoru Takashima (CEO of artience Group) and Isao Kameoka (Chairman of Toyo Printing Inks), as well as many local and foreign high-level guests.

The new facility, built on a 62,500 m² area within the Manisa Organized Industrial Zone, will not only increase Toyo Printing Inks’ production capacity but also significantly enhance the company’s innovation capabilities.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Yakup Benli (CEO and Board Member of Toyo Printing Inks), stated that the long-standing relations between Türkiye and Japan have been further strengthened through this investment. “This factory is not just a production facility—it is a symbol of the friendship and cooperation between the two countries. As we leave behind the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Türkiye, this investment represents a significant step toward carrying these strong ties into the future,” he said.

Stating that the new factory will contribute to domestic production while increasing production capacity, Benli said: “Thanks to this investment, we will double our production capacity and we aim to produce products such as lamination glue, which we previously imported, domestically. Our new facility will be a production and export base not only for Turkey but also for neighbouring countries. While our facility, equipped with advanced technology and automation systems, ensures efficiency and energy saving, environmental sustainability is also prioritized.”

Relations between Japan and Turkey

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Kenichi Kasahara (Consul General of Japan in Istanbul), pointed out that the economic relations between Turkey and Japan are getting stronger each year. Kasahara said: “Economic relations between Japan and Turkey are continuing to strengthen. Today, here in Manisa, there are many Japanese companies and production facilities. This shows us that the relations between the two countries have become even stronger. 2024 was the 100th year of friendly relations between Turkey and Japan, and today we are excited to kick off the second century of this friendship.” Moreover, Mr. Kasahara recalled an incident that took place in 1985, and while commemorating Turkey’s assistance to Japan with gratitude, he stated that such friendships should always be remembered.

High-Quality Products and Sustainability

Satoru Takashima (CEO of artience Group) stated that the high-quality printing inks and adhesives produced in the new factory are of great importance, especially in the packaging industry. Takashima said: “Our products are used in many areas in the food packaging and wrapping industries. In this period when the packaging and wrapping industry is growing, we will be able to reach wider markets thanks to Turkey’s strategic location.”

Stating that environmentally friendly and sustainable production methods are also at the forefront in the new factory, Takashima said that advanced technologies such as water-based inks and high-performance inks intended for metal packaging are among the products to be produced in the second phase.

New Investment, Strong Partnerships and Confidence in Turkey

In his speech at the opening ceremony, Isao Kameoka (Chairman of the Board of Toyo Printing Inks) thanked all the guests who attended the event and expressed his pleasure on behalf of Toyo Printing Inks and artience Group to celebrate the opening of the new factory together with the guests.

Kameoka stated that the guests will be able to explore the new factory on site and emphasized that the factory, equipped with advanced technology, attracts attention with its modern equipment infrastructure. He also expressed their belief that this investment would not only contribute positively to the operations of their business partners but also the Turkish community.

The opening ceremony attracted great interest from both local and foreign guests. The advanced technology and sustainability vision offered by the factory aroused excitement and appreciation among all visitors. This event, which symbolizes the friendship between Turkey and Japan, underlined Toyo Printing Inks’ efforts for sectoral and regional development. The guests who attended the opening ceremony were not only excited about the opening of a new factory but also about the investment in a strong future.