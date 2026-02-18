Toyo Ink India inaugurates Technology and Innovation Centre in Bengaluru

The first Research Centre of the Artience Group outside Japan

With the ceremonial inauguration of the Artience Technology and Innovation Centre – India (aTIC-India), the Japanese artience Group is sending a clear strategic signal: for the first time, the Group has established a research centre outside Japan. The new site at the renowned Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru marks a milestone in the Group’s international innovation strategy—while also underscoring India’s growing importance as a global hub for high technology, manufacturing, and sustainable materials research.

The official inauguration ceremony took place on 4 February 2026 at the IISc campus. With aTIC-India, a research and co-creation hub is being established that focuses on in-depth molecular-level fundamental research. Its objective is to develop next-generation, high-performance and sustainable materials. The research outcomes are intended to enable industrial applications in key sectors such as infrastructure, communications, healthcare, energy, and advanced electronics.

The establishment of the centre is the result of a strategic partnership with IISc Bengaluru, the foundations of which were laid as early as 2021. What began as a scientific dialogue evolved over the years into a robust collaboration built on mutual trust and a shared innovation agenda. Locating the centre on the IISc campus is more than a symbolic gesture: it represents the artience Group’s long-term commitment to India—not only as a growing sales market, but as a strategic innovation and manufacturing base.

At the inauguration, Satoru Takashima, CEO of the artience Group, emphasized the significance of the project. The opening of aTIC-India, he noted, is a historic milestone for the Group and reflects its commitment to excellence, targeted innovation capability, and sustainable collaboration. Research and development, Takashima stressed, must be consistently aligned with quality, environmental responsibility, and real industrial relevance.

In this context, Toyo Ink India Pvt. Ltd. expressly acknowledged the contribution of the participating professors and researchers at IISc. Their scientific expertise played a decisive role in the conception and implementation of the centre. aTIC-India does not see itself as an isolated research unit, but as a platform for co-creation that systematically integrates academic fundamental research with industrial practice. The aim is to address real technological challenges through advanced materials science and to develop market-ready solutions.

Industry partners and brand owners have also been incorporated into the strategic vision of the new centre. The company invited them to actively contribute concrete problem statements and unmet market needs in order to jointly develop innovative solutions. In doing so, aTIC-India positions itself as an open innovation ecosystem striving to create value across the entire industrial value chain.

Guided by the artience Group’s brand promise, “creating value that resonates with the senses,” the centre aims to deliver solutions that combine high quality, technical performance, and economic efficiency. Its ambition goes beyond short-term market success: aTIC-India seeks to generate long-term value for industry, society, and future generations.

About Toyo Ink India Pvt. Ltd.

Founded in Delhi in 2007, Toyo Ink India Pvt. Ltd. is a subsidiary of the Japanese artience Group and ranks among India’s leading providers of integrated packaging and printing solutions. The company positions itself as a systems supplier with a comprehensive portfolio of printing inks, coatings, base materials, and specialized printing solutions for various industries.

Its product range includes offset printing inks, UV inks including LED-UV systems, flexographic and gravure inks, solvent-free laminating adhesives, inkjet inks, polyurethane resins, colour masterbatches, and pressure-sensitive adhesives. With the opening of aTIC-India, Toyo Ink India is expanding its role from solution provider to active innovation driver within the global network of the artience Group.