Top quality coating and laminating

Kevin McKell, CSO at Vetaphone explains why surface treatment is key to achieving success in this sector

In the fiercely competitive retail landscape, the significance of corona surface treatment in converting processes cannot be ignored. Brand owners striving to sway consumer preferences recognise that high-quality images and presentation are non-negotiable. To achieve the best shelf appeal, packaging quality is vital. This is where converting machine and equipment manufacturers step in, delivering top-notch solutions that ensure premium packaging and elevate a product’s chances of success on the market.

In the realm of packaging conversion, the process of converting involves working with non-absorbent substrates like film, foil, or metallised paper and board. Prior to utilisation with inks, varnishes, lacquers, lamination, or other converting techniques, these substrates must undergo surface treatment to ensure a secure adhesion. Achieving a consistently high-quality finish is paramount in this endeavour. For this purpose, converting machinery and web converting equipment play a pivotal role in facilitating the surface treatment process, resulting in impeccable end products.

One of the pleasures of being a pioneer in any field is the knowledge it brings with it. This provides a deep understanding of the technology involved and its operational impact on the marketplace. But being a pioneer also creates a duty to distribute this knowledge and expertise because only when people fully understand the technology can they begin to appreciate the benefits it can offer them in their own business.

At Vetaphone, we believe strongly in transparency so that our knowledge can be shared, and we invest heavily in promoting the subject of surface treatment as a generic technique. We do this because we know that explaining what it is, how it works, and why you need it, will allow you to make a rational and informed decision about the right product to buy.

Surface treatment may be an ancillary process to the main event, but the part it plays is a vital one in the overall success of the operation. This is why we take our educational responsibilities very seriously, whether demonstrating our technology at our Test-Lab and demonstration centre in Kolding or out in the field at exhibitions and seminars. We also place great importance on tuition and instruction time on-site with our customers to ensure they are fully conversant with our product and know exactly how it functions.

Understanding the role that surface tension plays in adhesion, and the various requirements that different substrates must have to achieve their best performance, equips companies with both the technology and technical knowhow that will place a Corona or Plasma system at the heart of their production process. To many in our industry, surface treatment is a necessary component that once installed and powered-up is largely forgotten. Our mission is to demonstrate the unique controllability that our systems offer, which allows customers to fine-tune their production process. We know that coating production environment. This demands specialist equipment and in-depth knowhow from the people who design and manufacture it.

With Vetaphone Corona treater coating systems, you can be sure that all your demands for reliability and performance at high-speed will be met, including the challenging specifications required for pull stations. Our Corona systems feature pneumatically activated electrode assemblies that pivot away to allow easy access for webbing up. You can also specify a quick retraction system to protect the electrode cartridge, and this will prolong the electrode’s working lifetime. Trust us to meet challenging specifications for pull stations with our top-notch Corona coating machines.

If you are running metallised substrates at speeds over 450 m/min (1475 ft/min) then Vetaphone’s unique DHP system will protect the substrate from damage and prevent the creation of pin holes. It also reduces the internal current consumption for more cost-efficient production – especially important at a time or rising power costs.

In short, whatever the need for surface treatment in your production process, we have the most experience and background knowledge in the market and will be very pleased to share it with you.