TAICANG LISHENG ENGRAVING CO., LTD joins the European Rotogravure Association

A new member

The European Rotogravure Association (ERA) has welcomed TAICANG LISHENG ENGRAVING CO., LTD as a new member, one of China’s leading providers of prepress solutions. The company contributes extensive expertise in gravure engraving, texture development, and customized prepress services to the association.

Founded in June 2009 and headquartered in Taicang, near Shanghai, LISHENG has established itself as an innovative player in the gravure industry. With the ability to independently develop a wide variety of textures and offer tailor-made solutions based on sample designs, the company consistently sets new benchmarks in quality and innovation.

By investing in state-of-the-art technology — including systems from HELL and specially developed electroplating equipment — LISHENG ensures the highest levels of precision and product quality. This strong commitment to technical excellence has been recognized through numerous awards and certifications, including “High-Tech Enterprise of Jiangsu Province,” “Suzhou Engineering Technology Research Center for Gravure Engraving,” “Model Enterprise for Intellectual Property Management,” ISO 9001 certification, and the title of “Socially Responsible Enterprise.”

With the addition of TAICANG LISHENG ENGRAVING CO., LTD, the ERA now counts its second member from China — a sign of the association’s growing international scope.