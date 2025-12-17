SwissTec Sales Meeting in Malaysia – Focus on Global Partners

Market

Ralph Daetwyler, CEO of Swiss doctor blade manufacturer Daetwyler Swissec, welcomed participants from Australia, China, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam to the Sales Meeting in Malaysia. The event opened with the presentation of certificates honoring long-standing distribution partners for their loyalty and successful collaboration.

In technical presentations, Thomas Rother, Olaf Segbert, and the Asia-focused technicians – Nathan Clarke, Clinton Lovell, and Cameron McIntosh – shared insights into the latest developments in gravure and flexographic printing. Guest speakers from Janoschka Asia-Pacific and Interprint Malaysia highlighted trends in the packaging and decoration industries. New partners Colorblend, Rieckermann, and Stripsteel also introduced themselves to the international audience.

Anzeige

The meeting concluded with plant visits to Janoschka and Interprint, giving participants valuable insights into local production processes and a firsthand look at operations on site.

The Sales Meeting proved to be an excellent platform for knowledge exchange, personal networking, and strengthening long-term partnerships. The organizers thank all participants for their active contributions, the inspiring insights from their markets, and the open, constructive dialogue that made the meeting a truly memorable experience.