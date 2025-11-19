Sun Chemical receives approval for four solvent-free laminating adhesives

Flexible Packaging

Four solvent-free laminating adhesives from Sun Chemical’s SunLam range have been approved by RecyClass for the European recycling streams of flexible polyethylene (PE) packaging. The certification confirms that the products meet RecyClass’s Design for Recycling Guidelines and are therefore fully compatible with the recycling of flexible PE films.

RecyClass is a cross-industry platform initiated by Plastics Recyclers Europe to promote the recyclability of plastic packaging. Its approvals are increasingly regarded as a benchmark in the packaging industry for recycling-friendly materials and packaging solutions.

Four certified systems for different performance requirements

The approved systems include:

SunLam ZA-1000 / ZB-301 – ULM laminating adhesive for general to medium applications, fully PE-recyclable.

SunLam XP-3288 / HA-601 – ULM laminating adhesive with gas barrier properties, compatible with colored printed PE films.

SunLam QA-8000 / QB-800 – ULM laminating adhesive for medium to high performance requirements, fully PE-recyclable.

SunLam NS-2033 / HA-376 – solvent-free laminating adhesive for general applications, fully PE-recyclable.

Sun Chemical’s ULM technology platform (Ultra Low Monomer) enables fast processing, eliminates the risk of PAA degradation, improves industrial hygiene, and provides VOC-free, energy-efficient production. One variant uses a proprietary gas barrier technology to support the transition to mono-material PE/PE structures.

“With the new SunLam adhesives, we are expanding our portfolio with solutions that are powerful, compliant, and sustainable at the same time,” emphasizes Nicolas Bétin, Director Product Strategy EMEA, Packaging Inks & Materials at Sun Chemical.

Contribution to sustainable packaging solutions

The RecyClass approvals underline Sun Chemical’s commitment to combining efficiency, sustainability, and process reliability in packaging production. Solvent-free systems are becoming increasingly important in packaging printing, as they help reduce VOC emissions, save energy, and support a circular economy.

About Sun Chemical

Sun Chemical, a company of the DIC Group, is one of the world’s leading suppliers of packaging and graphic solutions as well as functional products. Together with the DIC Group, the company develops sustainable solutions for the printing, automotive, and electronics industries. With over 21,000 employees and annual revenues of more than USD 7 billion, Sun Chemical serves customers in all major packaging markets worldwide.