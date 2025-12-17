Successful Participation at Eurasia Packaging 2025

Toyo Printing Inks

At the 30th Eurasia Packaging Istanbul Fair, held from October 22 to 25, 2025, at the TÜYAP Fair and Congress Center, Toyo Printing Inks presented its environmentally friendly solutions and its transformation vision under the artience brand to visitors. At its exhibition booth, Toyo Printing Inks showcased the results of its technological and sustainable transformation implemented in line with the artience vision. The focus was on environmentally friendly product groups for food and flexible packaging, lamination adhesives, and liquid printing inks.

A Popular Meeting Point with Strong Response

Over the four-day event, the Toyo Printing Inks stand became a highly frequented meeting point for visitors from both domestic and international markets. In addition to existing business partners, the company held numerous constructive discussions with potential customers from the Middle East, Europe, and Africa.

Following the fair, Yakup Benli, CEO and Member of the Board of Directors of Toyo Printing Inks, drew a positive conclusion: “The Eurasia Packaging Fair was not only a platform for presenting our products, but also an important meeting point to introduce our sustainable production approach to a broader audience. With our new production facility, we were able to present our manufacturing technologies, our environmentally conscious infrastructure, and the artience vision as an integrated whole. The strong interest shown by visitors clearly demonstrates that we are on the right path. We will consistently continue our innovation- and transformation-driven growth—from Türkiye to Europe, and from the Middle East to Africa.”

Ercan Açıkgöz, Sales Director at Toyo Printing Inks, outlined the key trends observed at the fair: “A large share of visitor inquiries focused on products that meet both sustainability and performance requirements. In particular, our low-migration inks and newly developed lamination adhesives attracted strong interest in the flexible packaging segment. The fair clearly showed that our next-generation ink and coating systems deliver real added value from the customer’s perspective. The personal discussions with customers from both domestic and export markets were extremely valuable in shaping our future sales strategies.”

Engin Kurt, Sales Director at Toyo Printing Inks, also emphasized the market dynamics:

“Especially in the offset segment, there was strong interest in our low-migration ink series that comply with regulatory requirements. Sustainability is no longer a trend, but an integral part of customer expectations. The feedback on our environmentally friendly and high-performance offset solutions clearly demonstrated how rapidly this transformation is taking place in practice. The fact that our products stand out in terms of both quality and safety is of great importance to us. Trade fairs like this also play a key role in keeping a finger on the pulse of the industry.”

Mehmet Hakan Ülüş, Export Manager at Toyo Printing Inks, highlighted the international significance of the event: “This year’s Eurasia Packaging Fair was extremely successful not only for the Turkish market, but also with regard to international cooperation. We had intensive discussions particularly with visitors from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It is clear that the industry is increasingly embracing an innovative approach and that the concept of the circular economy is gaining importance in both production and consumption processes. We will continue our efforts to be part of an innovative and responsible manufacturing mindset.”

About the artience Group

Founded in 1896, the artience Group, led by Japan-based artience Co., Ltd., is a diversified chemical group supplying chemical products to a wide range of industrial markets worldwide. With approximately 7,800 employees in more than 20 countries, the group continuously works to address societal challenges and contribute to a sustainable future for coming generations. Drawing on more than a century of expertise in materials and manufacturing innovation, artience continues to expand its operations in Türkiye, Asia, EMEA, North and South America, and Africa.

About Toyo Printing Inks

Founded in 1896 in Japan, Toyo Printing Inks is part of the artience Group and ranks among the world’s leading ink manufacturers. In Türkiye, the company is one of the most influential brands in the ink industry. Active in the country since 1968, Toyo Printing Inks currently operates two production facilities in the Manisa Organized Industrial Zone as well as a color production center in Istanbul. With the commissioning of a second plant in 2025, the company further expanded its production capacity and product portfolio.

Toyo Printing Inks develops and manufactures customized solutions, including sheet-fed offset inks, flexo and gravure inks, and, since 2025, lamination adhesives. The portfolio is complemented by pigments and additional product groups. As Türkiye’s first officially recognized ink R&D center, Toyo Printing Inks has received multiple awards, including the Türkiye Excellence Award 2018 and the InovaLIG Award 2016.