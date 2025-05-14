Siegwerk at ASEAN Packaging & Plastics Summits in Vietnam

Siegwerk's Dr. Stephane Bertaux and Alina Marm will speak on Circular Economy Initiatives at the ASEAN summits

Siegwerk is proud to announce its participation in the 5th ASEAN Flexible Packaging Summit and the 4th ASEAN Plastics Summit, taking place in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, from May 27-30, 2025.

The 5th ASEAN Flexible Packaging Summit, scheduled for May 27-28, 2025, is a premier business platform that brings together thought leaders, innovators, and advocates in the field of circular flexible packaging. The summit will feature discussions on the latest trends, sustainable materials, and high-quality, efficient printing technologies aimed at reducing the environmental footprint.

Following this, the 4th ASEAN Plastics Summit will be held on May 29-30, 2025. This event will focus on the state of circular plastics in Vietnam and Southeast Asia, exploring sustainable plastics initiatives, the use of recyclate in packaging, and innovative solutions for establishing a closed-loop ecosystem.

Siegwerk is honored to have two of its distinguished leaders presenting at these summits:• Dr. Stephane Bertaux, Head of Brand Owner Collaboration and Sustainability, Southeast Asia, will be speaking at the 5th ASEAN Flexible Packaging Summit. In Bertaux’s presentation titled “Towards Circular Packaging with Safe Inks & Coatings,” he will share his insights on mono-material packaging and barrier coatings.

• Alina Marm, Head of Global Sustainability and Circular Economy, will be presenting at the 4th ASEAN Plastics Summit. Marm’s presentation, titled “Creating Sustainable Plastic Packaging: the Do’s and Don’ts for Inks & Coatings,” will delve into best practices for sustainable packaging and the role of inks and coatings in achieving circularity.

Siegwerk will also have a dedicated booth space at both events, where attendees can learn more about Siegwerk’s innovative solutions and engage with the experts on-site.