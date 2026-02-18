Schepers equips Riverside Gravure with state-of-the-art Digilas laser technology

From ultra-fine line widths to 3D embossing profiles

The Schepers GmbH & Co. KG, an internationally renowned provider of industrial laser systems, announces that Riverside Gravure Ltd will upgrade its existing Digilas system. During the course of this year, Riverside Gravure will equip the Digilas system with a new laser and control system, taking the performance and precision of its engraving processes to a completely new level.

“We are very pleased that Riverside Gravure has once again placed their trust in us,” said Carlo Schepers, Managing Director of Schepers GmbH & Co. KG. “Upgrading their Digilas system allows them to fully leverage the benefits of state-of-the-art laser technology. We are proud to support our customers with innovative solutions for the packaging, decorative, and engraving industries.”

State-of-the-art technology for precision and efficiency

The Schepers Digilas system is specifically designed for high-precision laser structuring of printing cylinders, technical rollers, and embossing cylinders. The upgrade features advanced laser beam and control technology, ensuring even higher speed and accuracy. At the same time, enhanced software integration provides continuous process monitoring and quality control. Optimized multi-beam laser options allow uniform and flexible surface structuring. The modular system can be adapted to different cylinder formats and material types – from metals to ceramics and polymer coatings. This enables Riverside Gravure to efficiently and reproducibly produce engravings ranging from 10 micrometer line widths for security printing to precise 3D embossing profiles up to 800 micrometers in depth.

Partnership for global innovation

Schepers GmbH & Co. KG, based in Vreden, Germany, is a leading manufacturer of industrial laser systems. The company develops high-precision machines for laser structuring of printing and embossing cylinders as well as anilox and decorative rollers, serving customers worldwide in the packaging, printing, and converting industries. Schepers is known for tailored solutions and global service.

Riverside Gravure Ltd, headquartered in Stockton-on-Tees, United Kingdom, is the only UK-based manufacturer of engraving cylinders with in-house “Direct Laser to Metal” technology. The company combines advanced technology, high flexibility, and extensive expertise, serving a broad range of markets – from fine security prints to ultra-deep 3D embossing cylinders. Riverside Gravure works closely with its customers to meet their precise printing and embossing requirements. Using a variety of technologies and specifications, the company offers a comprehensive product portfolio ranging from high-precision security cylinders to 3D embossing cylinders.

Upgrading the Digilas system enables Riverside Gravure to achieve higher throughput while maintaining the highest engraving quality, improved process stability, and greater flexibility for new designs and customer requirements. Maintenance efforts and production downtime are reduced thanks to optimized laser and cleaning technologies. The collaboration with Schepers highlights the company’s leading role as a partner for industrial laser structuring and emphasizes the importance of technology upgrades for the global packaging and printing industry.

“Our mission is to continuously optimize industrial engraving processes and provide our customers with the latest advancements,” adds Carlo Schepers. “The successful implementation at Riverside Gravure once again demonstrates the performance of our Digilas laser systems.”