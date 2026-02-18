Saueressig Group Successfully Tests Cellaxy Laser System

Gravure Cylinders

The Saueressig Group has successfully completed the first test runs with the Cellaxy laser system from HELL Gravure Systems at its production site in Tarnowo Podgórne, Poland. The system is designed for direct laser engraving of gravure cylinders and is currently being integrated into the production processes at the Polish facility.

“With each passing hour, we are getting closer to being ready to deliver the first laser-engraved gravure cylinders in Poland,” said Przemysław Wodzyński, Technical Sales Manager East Cluster at Saueressig Group.

The Cellaxy laser system utilizes state-of-the-art fiber lasers with precise grayscale control and intelligent cell design, enabling the reliable creation of sharp outlines, smooth tonal transitions, and deep engravings.

The system is currently in a testing phase, during which all process parameters are being evaluated and optimized. With the successful completion of the test runs, the Saueressig Group takes an important step toward integrating advanced engraving technology at its Polish site and gradually expanding its production capacity.