Saueressig and Hell Advance Standardization with Cellaxy Lasers

Gravure Cylinders and Embossing Rollers

The Saueressig Group has taken an important step toward unifying its production processes: At the Poznań, Poland site, a Cellaxy Laser from Hell Gravure Systems was recently commissioned.

The laser marks the start of a joint development initiative aimed at standardizing production results across all Cellaxy Lasers within the group.

The goal of the collaboration is to make production quality comparable and traceable. Through this standardization, consistently high quality standards can be ensured at all group locations—regardless of where gravure cylinders or embossing rollers are laser-processed.

The partnership between the Saueressig Group and Hell Gravure Systems is supported by close on-site coordination. Andreas Scheffler from Hell Gravure Systems accompanied colleagues Frank Hüning and Jörg Schwiep during the commissioning and alignment of the joint development objectives.

With this initiative, both companies are taking a step toward greater process reliability and quality transparency in packaging and surface production.