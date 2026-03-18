Renzmann hosts major sales representative training event again

Recycling and cleaning

From 16 to 19 March 2026, Renzmann GmbH held its first international sales representative training event since the company was re-established. Around 25 sales representatives from all over the world – from Canada to Japan, from Finland to South Africa – traveled to the company’s headquarters in Monzingen for the event. Among them were newly acquired partners, for example for the South African market, highlighting Renzmann’s growing international presence.

The two-day training program covered a wide range of topics: in addition to a review of 2025 and the company’s current status, there were in-depth technical sessions on machines for solvent distillation – such as Roto and Rotomax – as well as washing machines for the ink and paint industry, such as Robus and SKM. Machines for parts cleaning, such as Cleanflex and WM 3400, which were of particular interest to print shops, were also on the agenda. Workshops on competitive analysis, ROI calculations, and an introduction to the ATEX standard rounded off the program. Live demonstrations in the in-house technical center – including cleaning and distillation trials – provided the representatives with practical insights.

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“As a new partner for South Africa, this training was a real eye-opener. I was impressed by the depth of technical expertise at Renzmann and the passion of the entire team – I am convinced that together we will successfully develop the South African market,” said Ricky Govender of MDC Max Daetwyler (Pty) Ltd., the new sales representative for South Africa.

The training was complemented by a social program featuring a wine tasting at the Schauß winery and a guided tour of the Römerhalle in Bad Kreuznach.

Renzmann used the event to discuss its growth strategy with its international representatives and to put the collaboration on a new footing.