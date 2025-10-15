Renzmann Appoints Dr. Karsten Hoyndorff as New CEO

Heads

Renzmann GmbH is pleased to announce that Dr. Karsten Hoyndorff will assume the position of sole Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective November 1, 2025. He succeeds Dr. Dominik Zimmermann, who is leaving the company after successfully realigning and stabilizing its operations. Under his leadership, Renzmann set the course for a sustainable future and significantly strengthened its market position.

Extensive Management Experience

Dr. Karsten Hoyndorff brings with him a wealth of international management and industry experience. Most recently, he served as Managing Director of a mechanical engineering company, where he successfully restructured and strategically repositioned the business. Prior to that, he was a member of the management board of a global infrastructure company, where, as Chief Performance Officer, he was responsible for operational optimization as well as the development and implementation of new corporate strategies.

In addition to his executive roles, Dr. Hoyndorff worked as a management consultant, supporting organizations in various countries through strategic transformation processes. He holds a doctorate in engineering (Dr.-Ing.) from the Technical University of Dortmund, following studies in both Germany and the United States.

Looking Ahead

“We would like to express our sincere thanks to Dr. Zimmermann for his outstanding work, particularly for stabilizing the company and initiating its forward-looking transformation process. We wish him all the best and continued success in his future career,” said Tim Buttscher, Interim Managing Director of Renzmann GmbH and COO of JR New Horizons, the strategic investment arm of the Rieckermann Group, which acquired Renzmann in February 2025.

“At the same time, we are delighted to welcome Dr. Hoyndorff, an accomplished leader with international experience, who will continue to drive the company’s strategic realignment,” Buttscher added.

During an employee meeting, Dr. Hoyndorff introduced himself to the workforce and stated: “I am excited to shape the future of Renzmann GmbH together with a strong team and to further enhance the company’s innovative strength. We will leverage our extensive capabilities to build a successful and sustainable future.”

About Renzmann

Renzmann GmbH develops and manufactures highly specialized industrial washing machines and solvent distillation systems for environmentally friendly and efficient cleaning processes. For more than 50 years, the ATEX-certified company has been recognized for its expertise in removing tough industrial residues from ink containers, printing machines, and related equipment.

Based in Monzingen, Rhineland-Palatinate (Germany), Renzmann is a trusted partner for the safe handling of flammable solvents and aggressive cleaning media — and a key contributor to sustainable industrial cleaning solutions worldwide.